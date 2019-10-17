1  of  2
Penn State versus Michigan gameday forecast

by: Joe Murgo

Hello Nittany Nation!

We are really lucking out with the weather for the Penn State home games this year. Saturday will be another nice day as the Wolverines come in for a primetime matchup. There will be dry and clear weather to travel to the stadium. We’ll have a good deal of sunshine and very light wind for the pregame tailgates. It will feel very nice in the sun with temperatures reaching into the 60s. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s for the 7:30pm kickoff and then drop through the 50s during the game. This is cool enough that you will need to wear a good sweatshirt or jacket and remember it is a whiteout. If you are prone to getting chilly, you may want to wear a couple of layers.

Joe

