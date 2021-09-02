Penn State women’s basketball non-conference schedule released

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State women’s basketball team announced the non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The Lions are scheduled to play 11 non-conference games during the upcoming season with the first being against Long Island University, Nov. 9. This will be the first matchup between these two teams.

Next, the Lady Lions will host Rider on Nov. 11 before hosting Delaware State on Nov. 16. This will be the second matchup with Delaware State with the first coming in 1985.

The Lady Lions hit the road for their next five non-conference games, first going to Clemson, Nov. 21.

Penn State will then play in the previously announced Gulf Coast Showcase Nov. 26-28 in Estero, Florida. The Lady Lions are slated to open the three-day, eight-team tournament against St. John’s on Friday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. This will be the first matchup in program history against the Red Storm.

Other programs participating in the Gulf Coast Showcase include 2020-21 NCAA Tournament participants UCLA, Iowa State and South Dakota State. Along with these tournament participants, UMass, Kent State and Charlotte round out the programs participating in the event.



The Big Ten/ACC Challenge follows on Dec. 2 at Boston College.

Returning home, the Lady Lions will face Youngstown State on December 12. The final two non-conference games will be played on December 18 at Duquesne and December 22 vs. Towson.