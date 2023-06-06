WINTHROP, Mass. (WHTM) – Penn State women’s ice hockey’s conference, the College Hockey America women’s conference, will merge with the Atlantic Hockey Associate men’s conference starting in the 2024-25 season.

“We have an opportunity to redefine both leagues as a unified men’s and women’s college ice hockey brand,” said College Hockey America Board Chairman and Syracuse Senior Associate Athletics Director Jamie Mullin. “Merging the conferences with a new vision, under the direction of Commissioner Michelle Morgan, sends a clear message that it is a new era for our conference.”

The conferences will continue separately for the 2023-24 season, officially merging on July 1, 2024.

“The timing is perfect to officially merge operations and reimagine the brand and potential of our conference under one banner,” said Atlantic Hockey Board Chairman and Mercyhurst Assistant Vice President for Athletics Bradley Davis.

College Hockey America will begin its 22nd season of competition in 2023-24. It currently consists of five NCAA Division I teams which include, Penn State, Lindenwood University, Mercyhurst University, Rochester Institute of Technology and Syracuse. It will expand to six teams with the addition of Robert Morris University in the 2023-24 season.

The Atlantic Hockey Association just completed its 20th competition season. Ten NCAA Division I teams are a part of the conference including Bently University, American International College, Canisius College, The College of the Holy Cross, Mercyhurst University, Niagra University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Sacred Heart University, the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Military Academy. Robert Morris returns to the conference as well next season.

Details surrounding the new structure of the merger will be announced later.

The Nittany Lions women’s ice hockey team finished 27-9-2 overall last season, going 14-1-1 in their conference. They took the College Hockey America Championship, defeating Mercyhurst University 2-1 in overtime for the title.