UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State dominated Maryland 44-3 to clinch the Big Ten regular season title. It was all Nittany Lions during the meet which started with Roman Bravo-Young recording 14 takedowns in a 28-13 win by tech fall at 133 pounds.

At 149 pounds freshman Shayne Van Ness used a dominant third period, highlighted by a six point move as time expired to turn a big lead into a win by tech fall.

The next two matches for the Nittany Lions were wins by pinfall from Levi Hines at 157 pounds and Alex Facundo at 165 pounds.

This is Penn State’s 43rd consecutive dual meet win. They close out the regular season next Sunday at home against Clarion.