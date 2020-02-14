Penn State wrestling’s Bravo-Young hopes to put on a show

One of Penn State’s wrestlers hopes to give people a reason to tune in.

Roman Bravo-Young will admit that he can find some wrestling matches boring. That’s why he said he likes to provide some entertainment every time he takes the mat.

“RBY” is his nickname around the NCAA wrestling. RBY is 15-1 on the season and is coming off his first loss to No. 1 ranked Seth Gross from Wisconsin. He took eighth place at last year’s NCAA Championships as a freshman.

He’s been known to use a backflip in his wrestling mid-match. His cat-like quickness has become a calling card for the sophomore All-American. The 133-pounder said he doesn’t quite have a style of wrestling, but if he did, he would describe it as “entertaining.”

