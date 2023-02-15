(WHTM) – NFL Draft experts continue to place Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the first round of their 2023 NFL Mock drafts.

ESPN Senior Writer and NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay released his first NFL mock draft since the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 57 and placed Porter Jr. in the top 15.

McShay projects Porter Jr. to be drafted by the New England Patriots with the 14th overall pick. This would make Porter Jr. the first defensive back taken in McShay’s mock draft.

When explaining his choice, McShay pointed to the Patriots’ veteran defensive back Jonathan Jones being a free agent. McShay pointed to Porter Jr.’s length and “physical brand of football” as his reasoning for making the pick.

Last month NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah also projected Porter Jr. to be a top 15 pick, projecting him to go 12th overall to the Houston Texans.

The son of former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl linebacker Joey Porter, the Penn State product Porter Jr. made 113 total tackles in parts of four seasons with Penn State but had only one career interception.

During Penn State’s 2022 Rose Bowl-winning season, Porter Jr. had a career-high 11 pass deflections, the third most in the Big Ten.

Porter Jr. declared for the NFL Draft in November and did not play in the Rose Bowl victory for Penn State.

“To my family, thank you for the unconditional love and support,” Porter said in his announcement on social media. “I wouldn’t be the man I am today without the guidance from my mom. To my dad, thank you for introducing me to the game I love and for always pushing me to be the best.”

Porter Jr. was one of seven Nittany Lions to receive an invite to the NFL Draft Scouting Combine later this month.

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin on April 27 in Kansas City.