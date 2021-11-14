Penn State’s men soccer takes home Big Ten Championship

Penn State takes home the championship after beating Indiana 3-0 in the Big Ten Men’s Soccer Championship.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)-Penn State takes home the championship after beating Indiana 3-0 in the Big Ten Men’s Soccer Championship.

The first goal came from Senior Seth Kuhn in the 36th minute of the game. 20 minutes later into the game when Sophomore Tyger Williams found the back of the soccer net for the second score. Redshirt Senior Pierre Reedy then made the last score with just a little over five minutes left in the game.

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐓𝐄𝐍 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆



Penn State wins its first conference tournament championship since 2005 and the first double in program history!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/ojMS4hiGyE — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) November 14, 2021

Last year Penn State lost to Indiana in the championship with a score of 3-2.