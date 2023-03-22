(WHTM) — Penn State senior Seth Lundy announced Wednesday that he is planning to enter the 2023 NBA Draft, forgoing his remaining NCAA eligibility.

Lundy made the announcement in a Twitter post where he thanked his family, coaches, and teammates.

“This is the right time for me to go to the next level. I feel like I can compete with the best of them,” Lundy told ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello.

Lundy had one year of NCAA eligibility left.

“We are so proud of Seth and stand behind him every step of the way as he pursues his dream of becoming a professional basketball player,” said head coach Micah Shrewsberry. “Seth has the talent, work ethic, and determination to succeed at the next level. He’ll always have a support system in myself and his Penn State family.”

Lundy played in 122 games, making 96 starts, and had 1,283 points, 560 rebounds, and 229 three-pointers in his four-year career at Penn State.