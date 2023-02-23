COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half, Seth Lundy added 19 points and Penn State beat Ohio State 75-71 on Thursday night.

Pickett scored Penn State’s final 14 points, including a three-point play with 59.1 seconds left for a four-point lead.

Ohio State forward Justice Sueing scored inside to get within two points, but Pickett made it a two-possession lead again after two more free throws at 28.5. The Buckeyes had five 3-point attempts on their final possession but couldn’t get one to drop.

Camren Wynter made four 3-pointers and scored 18 for Penn State (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten). The Nittany Lions made two 3-pointers early in the first half to set a new single-season record with 295 makes. Penn State finished 10 of 19 from distance, with four makes from Lundy.

Each team had two double-digit scorers in a 37-all first half. Ohio State shot 52% from the field with Brice Sensabaugh scoring 14 and Bruce Thornton adding 10. Lundy had 14 points for Penn State and Wynter made three 3-pointers and added 11 points.

Sensabaugh finished with 20 points for Ohio State (11-17, 3-14). Thornton added 19 points and Sueing had nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists.