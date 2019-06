Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar made his way to Happy Valley all the way from Ankeny, Iowa.

He won the starting kicking job as a true freshman. In his first year of college football, he missed eight kicks out of 24 total.

Most of his misses came from 40 yards out or longer. He made 5 of 11 kicks that were 40 yards long or longer.

Now he enters his sophomore season looking to show steady progress after an up and down freshman year.