(WHTM) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly bringing a veteran wide receiver back to Pennsylvania.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are finalizing a trade to acquire former Penn State receiver Allen Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams. Terms of the deal have not been reported.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Rams are expected to pay a portion of the $10 million remaining on Robinson’s salary this year.

Robinson’s collegiate career with the Nittany Lions was highlighted by a last second 36 yard catch at the one yard line against #18 Michigan that led to a 43-40 4OT win.

In three seasons with Penn State Robinson caught 17 touchdowns for nearly 2,500 yards.

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Robinson with the 61st overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft where he was a Pro Bowler during his second season.

In 2018 Robinson joined the Chicago Bears and was later traded to the Rams where he spent one season.