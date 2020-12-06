PSU Football announces game-time for Michigan State match-up

Penn State head coach James Franklin leads his team on to the field to face Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Less than a day after their second straight win, Penn State Football has announced their kickoff time for next Saurday’s match-up against the Michigan State Spartans.

The game will kickoff at 3:30 pm in Beaver Stadium, on ESPN.

Game Time Announcement



🆚: Michigan State

🗓️: Sat. Dec. 12

⏰: 3:30 PM

📍: Beaver Stadium

📺: ESPN #WeAre pic.twitter.com/H0p10dLHp2 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 6, 2020

Michigan State enters the game 2-4. coming off a 52-12 loss to Ohio State. Last season, the Nittany Lions manhandled the Spartans in East Lansing, 28-7.

James Franklin has historically struggled to defeat the Spartans. In six games, Franklin is just 2-4 against Michigan State.

Penn State looks to pick up win number three in their potential and keep possession of the Land Grant Trophy, which is given to the winner of this rivalry.