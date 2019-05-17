PSU QB Tommy Stevens headed to Mississippi State

His next round of recruiting is done and he is teaming up with one of his former coaches.

Former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens announced he is transferring to Mississippi State.

Stevens will link up with his former offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead when he joins the Bulldogs. Moorehead served as the offensive coordinator at Penn State for two years before leaving for the Mississippi State head coaching job after the 2016 season.

Stevens was limited for Penn State this past spring after missing the Citrus Bowl with an undisclosed injury. According to coach James Franklin, Stevens did have surgery to repair the injury.

Stevens sat behind quarterback Trace McSorley during his time at Penn State. He did see the field playing the “Lion” position which included lining up as a quarterback, running back, wide receiver and H-back.

In 2018, Stevens had 28 rushes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 8-11 passes for 110 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

In his career, Stevens has completed 24-41 passes for 304 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

This is not the first time Stevens had explored leaving Penn State. He looked at the transfer market last offseason, but decided to return.

According to multiple reports, Stevens also took visits to Miami (OH), Illinois, and Kentucky.

He graduated in December and will be able to play right away for the Bulldogs.