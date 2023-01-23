UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Men’s Hockey has gotten off to a solid 17-8-1 start to the season and a big reason why is having star talent. Liam Souliere and Kevin Wall were both nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, which is awarded to the top player in NCAA Division I men’s hockey.

Souliere has been a big reason why the Nittany Lions have allowed the second fewest goals in the Big Ten. Souliere also is second in the conference in save percentage at .921 and third in goals allowed average at 2.21.

“His numbers are extremely impressive, but I don’t I don’t think they tell the whole story. I think that the way he handles himself has been very important to team defense,” said Head Coach Guy Gadowsky. “Not just the pucks he’s saving. It’s the manner in which he does it and how it helps the defense. Like he’s just so calm and so cool that it’s been really really, really effective.”

Wall’s 12 goals and 21 points lead Penn State and is third in the Big Ten in goals.

The award will be announced on March 30th and will be presented during the Frozen Four in Tampa Bay on April 7th.