BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (WHTM) — Every player who has been to the Rose Bowl has fond memories of their celebratory dinner at Lawry’s in Beverly Hills. The iconic venue has hosted the Lawry’s Beef Bowl since 1957.

Penn State took part in the 66th annual dinner on Friday, December 30 to celebrate its selection to the 2023 Rose Bowl.

The Nittany Lions were treated to a dinner of the Famous Spinning Bowl Salad, traditional prime rib, mashed potatoes with gravy, creamed corn and apple pie.

Getting in on the festivities, punter Barney Amor took part in the salad spinning, while lineman PJ Mustipher carved the prime rib before the dinner.

This is Penn State’s fifth-ever trip to the Rose Bowl. The Nittany Lions have a 1-3 record in the game dating back to 1923. The 2023 Rose Bowl will be on Monday, January 2 in Pasadena, California.