Rutgers puts streak on line vs Penn State

Rutgers (9-5, 3-1) vs. Penn State (7-6, 2-3)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it battles Penn State. Rutgers is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Penn State lost 74-67 to Purdue in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr., Caleb McConnell and Geo Baker have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Scarlet Knights points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jalen Pickett has directly created 53 percent of all Penn State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Nittany Lions are 5-0 when they score at least 74 points and 2-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Scarlet Knights are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41 percent or worse, and 4-5 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK STATS: Rutgers has lost its last four road games, scoring 66.8 points, while allowing 80.3 per game.

LAST FIVE: Rutgers has averaged 78 points per game over its last five games. The Scarlet Knights have given up only 64.2 points per game over that stretch.