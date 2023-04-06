(WHTM) – Former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is set to visit with the New York Giants Thursday, according to NFL reporter Matt Lombardo.

Sean Clifford told reporters at Penn State’s pro day that he has been in touch with six to ten teams including the Denver Broncos.

While Clifford wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine he took part at Penn State’s Pro Day. Clifford ran a 4.57 second 40, a 30.5” vertical jump, a 9’8” broad jump, and a 4.31 second pro shuttle.

“I feel like I was snubbed from the combine,” said Clifford. “When I didn’t see my name as a combine guy, I felt disrespected for sure.”

Throughout Clifford’s five-year career at Penn State, he threw for 10,661 yards, 1,073 rushing yards, 86 touchdowns, 61.4 completion percentage, and a passer rating of 143.8.

Clifford broke multiple Penn State all-time records in completion percentage, completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and pass attempts. He would also lead Penn State to its first Rose Bowl victory since 1995.