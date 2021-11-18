Sessoms scores 26, as Nittany Lions top St. Francis (NY) 74-59

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) – Senior guard Sam Sessoms scored a career high 26 points in Penn State’s 74-59 win over St. Francis (NY) Thursday night, moving the Nittany Lions to 2-1 on the season.

Close throughout much of the opening half, Sessoms ignited a 10-2 run in the final three minutes of the first half, scoring 8 of the 10 points. Penn State led 40-27 at halftime, and never looked back, holding a double digit lead for the duration. Senior forward John Harrar record 14 points, and 13 rebounds in the win.

FULL RELEASE FROM PENN STATE ATHLETICS

Twenty-six points from senior Sam Sessoms and the second double-double of the season from graduate student John Harrar helped lead the Penn State men’s basketball team to a 74-59 victory over St. Francis Brookyln Thursday evening inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

“Winning is hard at all levels and the one thing you learn when you coach for a really long time – not to say that I’ve coached for a really long time, but I’m upwards of 20 years already in my career – you learn that winning is hard and you learn to celebrate every single time,” said Peter and Ann Tombros Endowed Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry. “No matter what you feel like, no matter what it looks like, you learn to celebrate it, and then you’ve got to learn from it. We’ll look at it and then see where we can get better, see what we can do better, and we’ll take tomorrow off to rest our legs, try and get healthy, and then get back to work and get ready for Monday.”

Sessoms led all players with 26 points, a personal best as a Nittany Lion for the second-year transfer. Harrar posted his second double-double of the season and eighth of his career with 14 points on 5-of-6 from the field and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Junior Seth Lundy added 11 points while senior Jalanni White made his first start as a Nittany Lion and recorded eight points off a 4-of-5 from the field with seven rebounds.