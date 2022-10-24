UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a big win in a big game for Penn State as they dismantled Minnesota in the White Out 45-17 on Saturday. It was a major bounce back after their blowout loss to Michigan the week prior.

Not much went right against the Wolverines for the Nittany Lions, especially their rushing attack. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen both were held under 20 yards and averaged less than three yards per carry. Those two flipped the switch against the Golden Gophers and combined for 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“I’ve been impressed with those guys all year long. Two true freshmen that I think are playing at a high level. We were able to stick with the game plan and stick with the run,” said Head Coach James Franklin. “I thought we had a lot of diversity in our play calling tonight, whether it was play action pass shots, whether it was getting the tight ends involved, getting Parker Washington involved and then those two running backs. I thought the run that Kaytron had early on when he ran over the safety was a big time run and got us going. And then obviously Nick was able to break one there at the end.”

The Nittany Lions will look to ride that momentum into Saturday’s matchup against Ohio State. Kickoff is at Noon on FOX.