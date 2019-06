Three former Penn State football players have a chance to enter the college football hall of fame.

According to a Penn State media release Tuesday, offensive linemen Steve Wisniewski and Jeff Hartings, along with former quarterback Glenn Killinger, are on the ballot for the National Football Foundation’s College Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Killinger is on the ballot as a coach after he earned Hall-of-Fame honors as a player already.

The ballot includes 76 players and five coaches.