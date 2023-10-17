ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Chicago Bears have signed former Penn State QB Trace McSorley to their practice squad. This comes after Bears QB Justin Fields dislocated his thumb on his throwing hand.

McSorley was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens back in 2019. He played in six games last season for the Arizona Cardinals, starting their Christmas Day game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In that start, he completed 24 of 45 passes for 217 yards, threw one interception and lost two fumbles. The Cardinals ultimately lost that game 19-16.

The Bears also have former Pitt QB Nathan Peterman and undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent from D-II Shepherd University on its active roster.