Penn State’s Jay Harry plays during an NCAA baseball game on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

The Minnesota Twins selected Penn State shortstop Jay Harry in the sixth round with the 177th overall pick Monday.

It’s the third-straight year a Nittany Lion came off the board in the MLB Draft.

Harry, who hit .304 in three seasons with Penn State, has one year of eligibility and could return to Happy Valley next season. A plus-defensive player, Harry hits for contact. He drove in a career-high 37 RBI this season.

Harry is the 13th player selected from Penn State since 2014 when Rob Cooper was hired in Happy Valley. After ten seasons, Cooper resigned following the team’s 25-25 season. Cooper finished 195-270 making the conference tournament just one time under his watch.

Tuesday Penn State will introduce Mike Gambino, who the school hired to replace Cooper. Gambino previously worked for Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft at Boston College where this season he led the Eagles to an NCAA Regional berth.