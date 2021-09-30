Tyler Warren continues to emerge as a threat for Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Freshman tight end, Tyler Warren continues to see his role in the offense expand, most notably from the Wild-Lion formation where he has scored a pair of touchdowns this season.

Warren came to Penn State as a quarterback from Atlee High School in Virginia, but he converted to a tight end, and that’s where his three biggest moments have come – all on trick plays. Warren feels having a quarterback’s mentality has helped the coaching staff gain confidence in him and let him run the Wild-Lion formation.

But the transition to tight end was more difficult than he imagined. The biggest challenge was learning to block efficiently.

“You think striking with your hands and just getting inside works every time,” said Warren. “That’s something you really gotta work on over and over again, to get the same strike every time and then your first and second steps are the most important things when you’re blocking and that’s a big thing that I’ve been working on and just playing with leverage and playing through my legs is a big part of it.”

James Franklin says there isn’t a situation where he doesn’t trust Warren so we could be seeing more of him as the season progresses.

