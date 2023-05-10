UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Mike Rhoades secured another player for the 2023 Nittany Lions, landing a commited from University of Missouri Kansas City’s RayQuandis Mitchell.

The 6-foot-5 guard has bounced around a bit and finds himself on his fifth team. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Last season he averaged 17.3 points-per-game in 32 outings for the Roos, including a season high 35 in a win over Toledo in November. A volume shooter, Mitchell shot just 35-percent from the field, 31-ercent from three.

Mitchell is the seventh addition new head coach Mike Rhoades has made since taking over. He joins VCU tranfers Ace Baldwin and Nick Kern, Puff Johnson from North Carolina, Temple’s Zack Hicks, Lafayette’s Leo O’Boyle, and Qudus Wahab from Georgetown.

Since Micah Shrewsberry’s departure, Penn State has been hit especially hard by decommitments and transfers. Last week both Kebba Njie (Notre Dame) and Evan Mahaffey (Ohio State,) the team’s last two undecided players in the portal, elected to leave Happy Valley. In total Penn State lost four transfers following the season, and three commitments all flipped to following Shrewsberry to Notre Dame.