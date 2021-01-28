Will Levis enters transfer portal

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State’s Will Levis has played his last snap for Penn State.

The Nittany Lion quarterback, backing up Sean Clifford the last two seasons, announced on social media Thursday, that he is entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer and will have three years of eligibility left.

Levis finished with six career rushing touchdowns and three passing scores over the two seasons he saw the field. He primarily came in in short-yardage situations the last two seasons, while also getting one start this past season against Iowa.

“I can’t thank Coach Franklin and and the rest of the Penn State football staff, both past and present, for everything they have done to develop me both as a player and a human being,” Levis said.