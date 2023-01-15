UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield was “relieved of his duties,” the team announced Sunday night.

“I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time. I wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future,” said James Franklin, in a brief statement.

Shortly before the team announced the change, Stubblefield took to Twitter to announce his departure.

Franklin added there will be a nation-wide search for Stubblefield’s replacement.

Stubblefield spent three years with the Nittany Lions, where he coached the wide receivers and served as the offensive recruiting coordinator.