(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Otters’ Carey Terrance has been selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Terrance has been chosen as the 59th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Anaheim Ducks tweeted just before noon Thursday “We have selected center Carey Terrance from Erie of the OHL with the 59th pick in the #NHLDraft!”

Erie’s leading scorer from this past season detailed his background from the Mohawk Nation and what his journey has looked like to put himself in a position to achieve a lifelong dream.