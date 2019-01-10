Otters Get MacDougall from Windsor

ERIE, Pa - Otters Acquire Mathew MacDougall from Spitfires

Erie, Pennsylvania – Erie Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced this evening that the team has acquired forward Mathew MacDougall from the Windsor Spitfires in exchange for three choices in future Ontario Hockey Priority Selections.

MacDougall, a 5-foot-9, 171-pound forward, was originally selected by the Barrie Colts 58th overall in the third round of the 2016 OHL Priority Selection. The Aurora, Ontario native was traded from Barrie to Windsor in the summer of 2017 where he’s spent his entire OHL career, appearing in 106 games with the Spitfires and tallying 49 points (26G-23A). This season he’s put up 17 points in 40 games, and his nine goals sit him sixth in goal scoring with the Spitfires. The 18-year-old is no stranger to on-ice success as prior to joining the OHL MacDougall won the 2017 CISAA championship with St. Andrew’s College and also helped guide the York Simcoe Express to an OHL Cup title in 2016.

“Mathew is an offensively gifted player and will immediately assist our scoring depth up front,” General Manager Dave Brown commented on MacDougall. “He has an excellent hockey IQ and carries the attitude and work ethic that our organization values. We’re excited to welcome Mathew and the MacDougall’s to the Erie Otters family.”

In the exchange the Erie Otters depart with their fifth-round pick in 2021, Sault Ste. Marie’s sixth-round pick in 2021, and Erie’s fourth-round pick in 2022.