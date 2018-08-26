Sports

Otters Open 2018 Training Camp

Poddubnyi making permanent move switching offensive positions

By:

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 11:14 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 11:14 PM EDT

ERIE, Pa. - Otters Head Coach Chris Hartsburg and General Manager Dave Brown discuss forward Gera Poddubnyi's permanent move to the wing for the upcoming season as the Otters opened up training camp Saturday morning.

