Otters Open 2018 Training Camp
Poddubnyi making permanent move switching offensive positions
ERIE, Pa. - Otters Head Coach Chris Hartsburg and General Manager Dave Brown discuss forward Gera Poddubnyi's permanent move to the wing for the upcoming season as the Otters opened up training camp Saturday morning.
