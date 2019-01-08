Otters Trade Captain Kyle Maksimovich to Ottawa

Erie Trades Maksimovich to Ottawa for Picks, Prospect

Erie, Pennsylvania – Erie Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced today that the team has traded overage captain Kyle Maksimovich to the Ottawa 67’s in exchange for three draft choices, the rights to forward Austen Swankler and a conditional pick.

Maksimovich, a 5-foot-9, 188-pound forward, has spent his entire five-year junior career with the Otters since being selected by Erie 59th overall in the third round of the 2014 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, and is on a career season pace with 56 points (23G-33A) in 39 games played in the current campaign. The Hamilton, Ontario native has produced a distinguished OHL career, including an OHL Championship in 2017, and leaves his name throughout the Erie Otters record book. In Erie Otters team history Maksimovich sits fourth all-time in games played with 292, fifth in points at 281, seventh in goal scoring with 103 tallies, and third in assists with 178 helpers. The 20-year-old’s iron man streak of 131 consecutive games played streak (March 14, 2015 – February 25, 2017) sits second all-time in Otters history behind Brian Lee’s 200 game stretch. Maksimovich has served as Erie’s captain for nearly a year after he was given the “C” on January 11, 2018, the twelfth Otter to hold the full-time role.

“Today we moved Kyle Maksimovich to the Ottawa 67’s,” announced Otters General Manager Dave Brown. “Kyle has been a prolific offensive player, our captain, a great teammate, a valued member of the community and a great friend to all. Making moves like this is very difficult and emotional, but it was something we needed to do for the future of the Otters organization. I’m happy to have shared some great moments with Kyle and wish him the utmost success in Ottawa.”

“In this trade we acquired draft picks and the rights to Austen Swankler, a Pennsylvania native that has always been a player of great interest to us,” continued Brown. “Austen is an offensive minded forward who is creative and has a natural ability to finish.”

In return for Kyle Maksimovich the Ottawa 67’s sends Erie a 2019 second-round pick (NIA), a 2019 13th-round pick (OTT), a 2020 second-round pick (OTT), the rights to Austen Swankler, and a conditional 2024 second-round pick (OTT). Swankler was selected by Ottawa in the third round, 59th overall, at the 2017 OHL Priority Selection. The North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania native began the 2018-19 season with the United States Hockey League’s Waterloo Black Hawks before being traded to the Sioux Falls Stampede. Measuring in at 6-foot, 181-pounds, the left-handed forward has collected 19 points (5G-14A) in 29 games during his first USHL season. The 17-year-old was listed as a B-rated skater, potential second or third round NHL Entry Draft choice for 2019, on the National Hockey League Central Scouting’s players to watch list in November.