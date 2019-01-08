Otters Trade for Oshawa Goalie Ceci

ERIE, Pa - Otters Acquire Goaltender Cole Ceci from Generals

Erie, Pennsylvania – Erie Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced today that the team has acquired overage goaltender Cole Ceci from the Oshawa Generals in exchange for Erie’s tenth round selection at the 2024 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection.

Ceci, originally selected by the Belleville Bulls 184th overall in the tenth round of the 2014 OHL Priority Selection, has appeared in nine games with the Generals in the 2018-19 season recording a 3.60 goals against average and an .880 save percentage with a 3-5-1-0 record. The 20-year-old has also spent time with the Hamilton Bulldogs and Guelph Storm organizations throughout his OHL career. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 173-pounds, Ceci has accumulated a career record of 12-20-2-0 with a 3.71 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 42 OHL games played. A native of Ottawa, Ontario, the netminder is the younger brother of current Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci.

“Cole is an experienced goalie with the leadership qualities our organization values and we believe that he can help solidify our situation and allow our young players to continue to grow and develop,” Otters General Manager Dave Brown said. “We look for Cole to share his experiences and to help lead our young group in our hunt for a playoff position.”

