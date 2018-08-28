Otters Trim Camp Roster to 38 Video

ERIE, Pa - Otters Trim Training Camp Roster to 38

Erie, Pennsylvania – The Erie Otters have released 22 players from their training camp roster and will be returned to their respective teams’ rosters.

Nine of the cuts made were members of Erie’s 2018 OHL Priority Selection class, including: Daniel Baldassarra, Frankie Carogioello, Aidan Flynn, Ryan Huggins, Logan Maunder, Cameron Morton, John Richer, Ethan Ritchie, and Noah Sedore. Two of the releases were from Erie’s 2017 Priority Selection Class with goaltender Thomas Loudfoot and Mark Cooper released from camp.

The remaining eleven players released were free agent invites to training camp: Nicholas Frantz, Ryan Fritz, Liam Galton, Adam Grieco, Michael Heller, Warren Lament, Joe Lauderdale, Thomas McKeown, Tristan Ryan, Jordan Simpson, Logan Templeton.

The Erie Otters will participate in the second annual OHL Preseason Showcase at Buffalo’s Harborcenter over Labor Day weekend, Friday, August 31st through Sunday, September 2nd. This year’s exhibition round robin will feature the Flint Firebirds, Hamilton Bulldogs, and Windsor Spitfires, in addition to the Otters. Fans can purchase day passes through the Harborcenter website for $20 or select a weekend pass, good for all six games, for $40.

The Erie Otters will participate in the second annual OHL Preseason Showcase at Buffalo's Harborcenter over Labor Day weekend, Friday, August 31st through Sunday, September 2nd. This year's exhibition round robin will feature the Flint Firebirds, Hamilton Bulldogs, and Windsor Spitfires, in addition to the Otters. Fans can purchase day passes through the Harborcenter website for $20 or select a weekend pass, good for all six games, for $40.