TAMPA, Fl (WTAJ) — The days of the Outback Bowl appear to be in the past as the annual bowl announced it’s rebranding to The Tampa Bay Bowl.

Outback Steakhouse became the naming rights sponsor of the game in 1996, when the bowl rebranded from the Hall of Fame Bowl.

Penn State played in five Outback bowls, including the both the first and last ones, losing to Arkansas 24-10 on New Year’s Day.

No further changes are expected besides the name. The game will remain affiliated with the SEC and Big Ten, and will be played on New Year’s.