PA House Republican Caucus Spokesperson responds to Governor Wolf’s recommendation to hold no high school sports until January 1

At his news conference Thursday morning, Governor Wolf recommended canceling all high school sports until January 1st.

When asked about updated guidance for PIAA events, the Governor responded saying, in part,

“The guidance from us, the recommendation is, we don’t do any sports until January 1.” Governor Tom Wolf

In response, Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus Spokesperson Jason Gottesman, made the following comment:

“Gov. Wolf is completely off the rails. After repeatedly saying school reopening decisions should be left to local school districts, after the PIAA paved the way for sports to safely resume, after his own Secretary of Health said earlier this week that guidance for PIAA events would be forthcoming, the governor today issued another unilateral ‘recommendation’—made without any advance notice or consultation with the General Assembly—that is devastating for student athletes, parents, and communities.

In making his announcement, the governor did not justify why a place like Sullivan County that has five confirmed cases, must be treated the same as Allegheny County or Philadelphia. In fact, he provided no data or justification at all.

For reasons beyond understanding, the governor waited until practices have already started, equipment has already been purchased, fees have already been paid, and dreams of a return to normalcy have already been formed by athletes and families alike.

What is to become of student-athletes seeking scholarships? Why can professional sports and recreational leagues play events, but not PIAA sports? Why did this decision have to even be made today without consulting anyone in the people’s branch of government? These are just a few of the questions left unanswered by this unjustified and inconsistent decision.”