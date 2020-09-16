PA House Republicans call on Gov. Wolf to sign PIAA Sports and Spectators Bill

Pennsylvania House Republicans and others have called on Governor Wolf to sign House Bill 2787.

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, along with Representative Mike Reese, Jesse Topper, Joe Emrick and others are taking actions to ensure decisions about school sports and spectators can be made at the local level.

Sports have been restricted in the state of Pennsylvania because of COVID-19. Many believe school sports should be played at a normal environment.

Things have been completely different with school sports across the state and many want the normalcy of going to their student’s game and being able to enjoy watching sports in person instead of virtually.

“Who is Governor Wolf, who’s Secretary Levine? Or anyone else in Harrisburg to dictate moms, dads, grandmas, grandpaps, brothers and sisters can’t be in events to watch their loved ones compete,” said Rep. Mike Reese (R-Westmoreland).

All of the House Republican Representatives are hoping the governor doesn’t veto the bill.