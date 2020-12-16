Penn State adds 15 players on first signing day

Penn State football signed a group of 15 players Wednesday in its initial 2021 signing class.
High school football players still have time to sign with a college team. Players can also sign on February 3 on the second football signing day.
Penn State brought in a group including four defensive backs, three wide receivers and a quarterback.
The class includes twin brothers Kalen and Kobe King from Cass Technical High School in Detroit. The class also features Liam Clifford – younger brother of Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford.
Another headliner includes quarterback Christian Veilleaux from Ontario, Canada. Villeaux played his high school football at Bullis School in Maryland. Wide receiver Lonnie White Jr. will also play baseball at Penn State.
Coach James Franklin and Director of Player Personnel Andy Frank both said the team will be more active in signing transfer players.
You can find a summation of the entire recruiting class below courtesy of Penn State athletics:
Nate Bruce
OL | Harrisburg, Pennsylvania | Harrisburg High School | HS Coach: Cal Everett | 6-3, 330
Jamari Buddin
LB | Ypsilanti, Michigan | Belleville High School | HS Coach: Jermain Crowell | 6-2, 204
Liam Clifford
WR | Maineville, Ohio | St. Xavier High School | HS Coach: Steve Specht | 6-1,191
Jeffrey Davis Jr.
DB | Bristol, Connecticut | Kingswood Oxford School | HS Coach: Jason Martinez | 6-0, 170
Khalil Dinkins
TE | Wexford, Pennsylvania | North Allegheny Senior High School | HS Coach: Art Walker | 6-4, 221
Kalen King
DB | Detroit, Michigan | Cass Technical High School | HS Coach: Thomas Wilcher | 5-11,176
Kobe King
LB | Detroit, Michigan | Cass Technical High School | HS Coach: Thomas Wilcher | 6-0, 237
Rodney McGraw
DL | Chicago, Illinois | Elkhart Central High School (Ind.) | HS Coach: Josh Shattuck | 6-4, 230
Jaylen Reed
DB | Detroit, Michigan | Martin Luther King Jr. High School | HS Coach: Tyrone Spencer | 6-0, 196
Sander Sahaydak
K | Bethlehem, Pennsylvania | Liberty High School | HS Coach: John Truby | 6-0, 159
Landon Tengwall
OL | Annapolis, Maryland | Our Lady of Good Counsel High School | HS Coach: Andy Stefanelli | 6-5, 303
Christian Veilleux
QB | Ottawa, Ontario | Bullis School (Md.) | HS: Patrick Cilento | 6-4, 200
Harrison Wallace III
WR | Montgomery, Alabama | Pike Road High School | HS Coach: Patrick Browning | 6-1, 180
Zakee Wheatley
DB | Crofton, Maryland | Archbishop Spalding High School | HS Coach: Kyle Schmitt | 6-2, 183
Lonnie White Jr.
WR | Coatesville, Pennsylvania | Malvern Preparatory School | HS Coach: Dave Gueriera | 6-2, 201