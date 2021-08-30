Penn State announces 2021 football captains

Penn State football captains for the 2021.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State head football coach James Franklin announced the football team’s captains for the 2021 season.

Senior safety Jaquan Brisker, redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford, senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, redshirt senior kicker/ punter Jordan Stout, redshirt senior safety Jonathan Sutherland, and redshirt junior offensive lineman Rasheed Walker will serve as the Nittany Lions’ captains.

Clifford and Sutherland made history, becoming the first three-time captains in school history. Stout will serve as captain for his second season.

Biographies of the captains:

Jaquan Brisker #1 (Sr.+, S)

Played in 22 games, started nine

First Team All-American by Pro Football Focus in 2020

Third Team All-Big Ten selection bycoaches and Honorable Mention selection by media

Six pass breakups in 2020 (tied for seventh in the Big Ten)

Seven passes defended in 2020 (tied for 11th in the Big Ten)

Thirty-three solo tackles in 2020 (12th in Big Ten)

Fifty-seven total tackles in 2020 (15th in Big Ten, 3rd among defensive backs)

Sean Clifford #14 (R-Sr., QB)

Played in 25 games, started 20

Has eleven games with two or more passing touchdowns, eight with three or more, and two with four or more

Has four career touchdown passes of 70 yards or more

One of 11 Nittany Lions to reach 5,000 yards of total offense and one of 12 quarterbacks to throw for more than 4,000 yards

Heading into 2021, is Penn State’s all-time leader in passing efficiency rating at 146.8

Second all-time in completion percentage (.600,) third in yards per attempt (8.2,) fourth in touchdown percentage (7.11,) fifth in passing touchdowns (41,) 11th in passing yardage (4.732) and completions (346), 12th in attempts (577,) and tied for 14th in yards per completion (13.7)

Fifth in Penn State history for 300-yard passing games (3,) and tied for seventh in 200-yard games (11)

Amongst PSU quarterbacks, third in rushing yards (734,) tied for eighth in rushing touchdowns (8)

Seventh all-time in career total yards (5,466)

PJ Mustipher #97 (Sr, DT)

Played in 34 games, started ten

Honorable mention All-Big Ten by coaches and media in 2020

Received Academic All-Big Ten honors

In 2020, had 35 tackles (12 solo,) two quarterback hurries, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass breakup

Career-high eight tackles against Ohio State

Jordan Stout #98 (R-Sr, K/P)

Played in 22 games

Fifty-seven yard field goal is the longest in school history (tied for 12th-longest in Big Ten history) vs. Pitt in 2019

Tied for second in school history with three field goals of 50 yards or more

Jonathan Sutherland #0 (R-Sr, S)

Played in 35 games, started one

Blocked two punts against Idaho in 2019, the first time the Nittany Lions blocked two punts in a game since 2000 vs. Louisiana Tech. The two blocks are tied for fourth-most in FBS history

Awarded the #0 jersey as a special teams leader, starting a new Penn State tradition

Rasheed Walker #53 (R-Jr, OL)

Played in 26 games, started 22, all at left tackle

Third team All-Big Ten by media and Honorable Mention by coaches in 2020

