Penn State Football player charged with criminal mischief

CENTRE COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penn State Football player was charged July 2 for firing a gun that had a stray bullet wind up in a person’s condo in Patton Township.

According to Patton Township police, redshirt senior safety, Jonathan Sutherland, 22, was charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief in Centre County.

Sutherland was at a party when he discharged the 9 mm handgun across the courtyard into a narrow line of trees, May 21, according to police.

Police found that Sutherland had “little to no experience handling a firearm,” according to the criminal complaint. Sutherland told police he got the gun from another person at the party and was told that the firearm “was not loaded.”

After firing the gun, the bullet traveled to a resident’s condo and went through a guest bathroom before going through the master bathroom and then falling to the floor. The bullet caused around $2,000 worth of damages, according to police.

Along with the misdemeanor charge for criminal mischief, Sutherland is also charged with disorderly conduct. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 4.

“We are aware of the charges against Jonathan Sutherland. These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed,” Penn State Athletics said, in a statement.

“We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter,” they continued.