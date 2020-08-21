PIAA to make decision on fall sports season

It could be this afternoon when the PIAA will decide if fall sports will happen.

The state’s governing body is scheduled to meet this afternoon at 3 p.m. After that meeting, a decision will likely be announced on the status of the fall sports season.

Governor Wolf’s Administration recently said that all youth sports should be suspended until at least January 1st to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.

