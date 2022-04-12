The City of Pittsburgh is celebrating the Pirates home opener on April 12.

For the first time in a couple of years fans are participating in the special event.

Here is more from PNC Park.

For a franchise in search of their first post season berth since 2015, there is a new sense of optimism and hope for the 2022 Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here on Opening Day for the Pirates at PNC Park, it’s all about getting in front of that great crowd once again.

“Just seeing a smile on the kids face from signing a ball or a card. I mean that’s why we do this. At the end of the day it’s about impacting lives and inspiring others to do the things that we are doing,” said Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pirates Third Baseman.

“It’s exciting. I mean to be outside and see people walking around. Even coming off of St. Louis where there were people back in the stands you’re in a downtown ballpark and now similar here. Coming back and know that your fans are back. It’s like we are slowly ticking back to what’s normal,” said Derek Shelton, Pirates Manager.

“It’s going to take all of us coming out, working as hard as we can everyday to get better and better. Regardless of how we play, regardless of how the wins and losses go, we just wan to get better and better. That’s going to get us to where we want to be in the future,” said Kevin Newman, Pirates Shortstop.

“We got a good group all the way through I think. We got good pitchers who are executing right now and we showed you the last game and what we can do on offense when we are clicking. I like the group we’ve got. I think we can make more noises than people are giving us credit for,” said Bryan Reynolds, Pirates Outfielder.

Following the home opener with the Cubs, it will be the Washington Nationals that will visit PNC Park next as the Pirates look to break a six year playoff drought.