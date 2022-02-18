Fans and Play of the Night (2/18/2022)

Fans of the Night

The Fans of the Night come from Harbor Creek where the student section came out in full force. They saw a great overtime game, but their Huskies fell to Fairview by a score of 52 to 47.

Play of the Night

The Friday Night Lights Play of the Night goes to Cathedral Prep Guard Amaree Pickens with the tying three-pointer for the Ramblers to force overtime.

Pickens proceeded to hit two huge runners in OT, en route to a 12-point night that helped lift the Ramblers past McDowell 46-37 in overtime in the third round of the Region 6 rivalry.