Fans and Play of the Night 2/4/2022

Our Fans of the Night go to the General McLane student section. They were loud and rowdy for their Lancers. Plus, they were thinking safety first with the helmets and redefining being a “cone head.”

Unfortunately for them, General McLane fell to Cathedral Prep 64 to 52

Play of the Night

This week’s edition of the Friday Night Lights Play of the Night was from the McDowell and Erie High School contest.

The game came down to an overtime buzzer beater from Jacob Banks who lifts the Trojans to a 59-57 overtime victory on the road over District 10 Class 6A Region 6 rival Erie.