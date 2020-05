In light of this year’s game being cancelled, our top play of the night is a flashback to the 2019 Save-An-Eye game.

Trailing by seven in the first half, the Metro All-Stars strike for a huge scoring play. Mike Krafty throws a dart to Tajan Carr. The scoring play covers 71 yards. The game was tied at 7 but the county team would win it 23 to 13.