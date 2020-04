We turn the clocks back on our top play of the night!

It comes from the 2015 PIHL state championship game, Cathedral Prep facing Downingtown East. The game was tied at one point in the second period and Joe Kelly gets the turnover and fires a wrist shot through for the goal.

That proved to be the game winning tally as Cathedral Prep won its third state championship in program history by the final of 3 to 1. Kelly scoring a goal and two assists in the victory.