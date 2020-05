Our Western Crawford County Big Brothers, Big Sisters Play of the Night is from Gannon Baseball.

On this date on year ago, The Golden Knights defeated East Stroudsburg 5-4 to open to the PSAC Tournament including hitting three home runs, two from Dominic Mori and another long bomb from Jared Beach.

Ian Steighner drove in the winning run in the ninth to give Gannon a new program single season wins record with 32 on the season.