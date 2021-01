Our Western Crawford County Big Brothers Big Sisters Play of the Night is a flashback from 30 years ago. Allegheny taking on #1 and defending national champion Dayton.

Jerry O’Brien with a 75-yard touchdown run.

The Gators would beat Dayton 31 to 23 and eventually go on to win the 1990 Division III National Championship over Lycoming 21 to 14 in overtime.