Friday Night Lights Fans and Play of the Night (12/17/2021)

This week’s Fans of the Night comes from North East as the Bleacher Bums were out in full force as they were cheering on the Grapepickers and razzing the Harbor Creek Huskies. It was the Huskies winning by six.

As for the Play of the Night, the honor goes to the Fairview Boys Basketball team on this defensive stop, steal and alley oop as James Sitter leaves it for Logan Frazao who goes up and high and down hard for the jam.

Fairview beats Mercyhurst Prep 46-29 on the hardwood Friday evening, moving to 3-0 on the season,