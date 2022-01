This week’s edition of the Friday Night Lights Play of the Night is from the Mercyhurst Men’s hockey contest against Air Force.

With the Lakers down in the first period, Jake Beaune skates his way to the corner and sets up Gueorgui Feduolov with the goal. That would tie things up at one point.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they fell to Air Force on home ice by the count of 5 to 2.