This week’s edition of the Friday Night Lights Play of the Night is from the Fort LeBoeuf-Corry game after the defense did their job denying Corry into the endzone.

A couple plays later, Adam Lichtinger rips off a 97-yard run and takes it to the house. Fort LeBoeuf improving to 6 and 1 overall with a 55 to 14 win over Corry.