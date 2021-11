This week’s edition of the Friday Night Lights Play of the Night is from the PIAA Class 5A first round game between Cathedral Prep and East Stroudsburg South.

The Ramblers torched the Cavaliers for 69 points and it all began on this dynamic play between Carter Barnes and Wakeep Paige.

Paige taking it to the house and the Ramblers roll into next week’s state quarterfinals.